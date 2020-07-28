Genevieve M. (Witter) Mitz, 87, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Manor Care South in York. She was the wife of the late Bradley L. Mitz, who died Aug. 15, 1994.
Genevieve was born Jan. 4, 1933, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Bruce and Frances (Harman) Witter.
Genevieve attended Great Conewago Presbyterian Church in Gettysburg. She was an avid Orioles fan, and loved karaoke, her cats, ice cream, and going to yard sales.
Genevieve is survived by a daughter, Bonnie K. Topper of East Berlin; two sons, Paul C. Fritz Jr. and his wife Peggy of New Oxford, and Todd A. Fritz and his wife Melanie of East Berlin; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Bruce Witter of Gettysburg; and a sister, Gloria Smith of New Oxford. She was predeceased by two sisters, Dorothy Decker and Cheryl Smith,; and a brother, Donald Witter.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the East Berlin Union Cemetery.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
