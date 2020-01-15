William S. “Bill” Lener Sr., 75, of Aspers, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born Dec. 23, 1945, in Uniontown, Pa., he was the son of the late William J. and Helen Mary Margaret (Morris) Lener.
Bill was employed by Inland Container Corp. in Biglerville, for 38 years, retiring in 2009. He enjoyed working on small engines, tinkering around in his garage, watching western movies and following NASCAR.
He is survived by his four children, Michelle S. Eckenrode and her husband Mike of Aspers, William S. Lener Jr. and wife Michele of Gettysburg, Michael J. Lener of York Springs, and Mark W. Lener of Pittsburgh, Pa.; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Rose Hale of Virginia, and Janet Mancini and Eleanor Shipley, both of Pennsylvania; three brothers, Robert Lener of North Carolina, James Lener of Georgia, and John Mancini of New Mexico; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday, Jan. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be private.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
