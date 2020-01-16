Ronald L. Wishard, 71, 32 Sunset Drive, Gettysburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Ron was born Feb. 3, 1948, in Hanover, Pa., the son of the late Howard L. and Alice Koontz Wishard. His wife Trudy Ann Timmins Wishard died in 2016.
Ron was a 1966 graduate of Gettysburg High School. He then served four years in the U.S. Air Force in Thailand as a sentry dog handler.
Following his return to Gettysburg, he was employed by Glenn Simpson Construction Co. for the next 10 years. He then spent the next 25 years as a union carpenter in the Washington Metro area.
Ron was a member of the Gettysburg American Legion Post 202, 40 et 8, the Gettysburg VFW Post 15, the Gettysburg Eagles and the Bonneauville Catholic War Veterans.
Ron is survived by a brother Larry E. Wishard and his partner Ada Rickwine of Gettysburg; a stepdaughter Holly J. Fox and her husband Lawrence Plank of Gettysburg; a step-grandson Kyle Leinbach of Frederick, Md.; a step-great-granddaughter Betseay Leinbach of Gettysburg; and a brother-in-law William T. Timmins III and his wife Mary of Hanover, Pa.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment with full military honors will be in Evergreen Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gettysburg American Legion, 528 E. Middle St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
