Richard A. Blachowski, 74, Fairfield Road, Fairfield, died on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at his home.
He was born May 13, 1945, in Milwaukee, Wisc., the son of the late Walter Carl and Mildred Drout Blachowski. Rich is survived by his wife Ardis Mae Jones Blachowski, and a son Karl E. Blachowski of Fairfield; and two sisters, Nancy Blachowski and Karen Wowzynski.
Mr. Blachowski was a very active member of the Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church and also the Seventh-day Adventist Christian School where he served on the school board and as treasurer. Following high school, Rich entered the U.S. Army serving for 20 years. He served in Germany then two tours in Vietnam, a year in Turkey, three years back in Germany and finally at Fort Devens, Mass.
Following retirement from the Army, he worked for a time at Lowe’s in Frederick, Md. But for the last 20 years, he was employed at S&S RV Service. Rich has been fully retired for the last two years.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church with Rev. Lynn Spangler officiating. There will be a viewing at the church on Tuesday from noon until the time of the service. Interment will be in Lorraine Park Cemetery, Baltimore, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to the Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Christian School, 1493 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
