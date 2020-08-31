Wilma Joy Kunkle, 64, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at home.
She was born in Adams County to the late Elmer and Irene (Geigley) Weaver, and was the wife of Ray B. Kunkle with whom she shared 27 years of marriage.
She was an active member of New Life Fellowship where she enjoyed attending Bible study, prayer groups, and many church functions.
Wilma was a CNA for various local facilities. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening and camping,
In addition to her husband, Wilma is survived by two daughters, Lisa, wife of David Chryst of Elizabethtown, and Heidi, wife of Anthony Rapp of Marietta; two stepchildren, Debbie, wife of Jose Esbenshade of Ephrata, and Darrell, husband of Leslie Kunkle of Ephrata; five grandchildren, Mason Chryst, Josh Rapp, Hannah Ebersole-Hurd, Dalton Rapp, and Logan Rapp; seven step-grandchildren, Ashton Kunkle, Carter Kunkle, Carla Horst, Jamar Horst, Corry Horst, Shydekia Horst, and Bradley Horst; and four siblings, Harold, husband of Helen Weaver of Gettysburg, Mary Jane, wife of Aaron Good of Myerstown, Dorothy, wife of John Sensenig of Kentucky, Susan, wife of Glenn Sensenig of Ephrata.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred McDonald and Elva Weaver.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the New Life Fellowship, 420 E. Fulton St., Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church, followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. with Pastor Dwayne Metzler and Kevin Horning officiating. Interment will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
