Nancy L. Adams, 81, of Gettysburg, passed away on Thursday, Aug, 13, 2020, at Genesis Gettysburg Center.
Born in Fairfield, on May 25, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Clair L. and Mary E. (Herring) Adams.
Nancy was a life member of Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church. Nancy was a happy person who enjoyed her life and will be missed by her sister, Joyce E. Adams, and brother, Gary E. Adams, both of Gettysburg.
The family will receive friends at the Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, with a funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Mark Englund-Krieger and Rev. Dale Williams officiating. Interment will follow the service in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church or Asana Hospice, 2708 Commerce Drive, Suite #300, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Online condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.