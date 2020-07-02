Donald D. Kessel, 70, passed Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Dixie E. (Leese) Kessel.
Don was born Feb. 7, 1950, in Hanover, the son of Martha M. (Swain) Robinson of New Oxford, and the late Dwight E. Kessel.
Don served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and was a member of the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, and the East Berlin V.F.W.
In addition to his wife Dixie and his mother, Don is survived by two sons, Joel Downin and his wife Sandra of New Oxford, and Donald Kessel of Camp Hill; two daughters, Shannon Kessel, and Lori Anderson and her husband Kris, all of Abbottstown; seven grandchildren, Brittany Waldenberger and her husband John, Joel Downin Jr., DJ Staub, Kira and Connor Anderson, and Logan and Haley Kessel; three great-grandchildren, Jordan Lee, Anastasia and Madison Waldenberger; four sisters, Barbara A. Thomason and her husband Allen of Hanover, Judith K. Seymore and her husband Michael of Hanover, Debra A. Kessel of Abbottstown, and Holly A. Staub and her husband Richard of New Oxford; and a brother, Gregory E. Kessel and his wife Deb of New Oxford. Don was predeceased by a grandson, Lonnie L. Downin Jr.; his stepfather, John R. Robinson Jr.; and a sister, Rosie M. Robinson.
Don was a very kind-hearted gentleman. He faced many medical problems in the last 10 years, and he did not complain. When he and Dixie got married, it was one of the most wonderful days of her life.
When Don gave his heart to Jesus, Dixie cried with joy. Don would always tell you he had Jesus in his heart and point to his heart. Dixie is going to miss Don greatly, but she knows Don is in the arms of Jesus and free of pain.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Pastor James Winter officiating. Burial will be in Mummert’s Church Cemetery in Abbottstown. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
