On Sept. 2, 2019 our darling daughter left this earth for her heavenly home to be in the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Emily Jane DeNoma was born on Jan. 16, 1992, in Tae Jun City, South Korea. She came to us on June 4, 1992, and was officially adopted on Dec. 4, 1992, the happiest day of our lives.
Emily graduated in the top of her class from Gettysburg High School. She attended Harrisburg Area Community College, Gettysburg Campus, and graduated with honors in receiving two associate degrees in social sciences and general sciences. She attended Wilson College and graduated with honors with a bachelor of science degree in psychology and sociology.
She is survived by her mother Carmella (Mastrocola) and father John.
Emily loved animals, especially her precious dogs, Bennie, Biskit, Kirby and Kiki.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063. This is a no-kill shelter where she volunteered. Please donate in her memory.
A Celebration of Life was held in Emily’s memory on Sept. 29, 2019, at Rivercrest Country Club, Phoenixville, Pa.
