Janet Lou Klinedinst Spangler, 85, passed away at Quincy Village, her home for the past nine years. She was the wife of Luther C. Spangler who passed away October 2010.
Janet was born Aug. 6, 1934, in York Springs, the daughter of the late Harry and Grace Klinedinst.
She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Hampton, Pa. She was also a member of TOPS in East Berlin for many years.
Janet is survived by two sons, Robert and wife Serena and Barry and his wife Myra; four grandchildren, Donald Spangler, Melissa Wagner, Ashley Myers, and Brandyn Spangler and their spouses; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by four sisters, Ellen Price, Lena Kime, Hilda Starner and Mary Spertzel; and three brothers, Genn Klinedinst, Claude Klinedinst and Russell Klinedinst.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Dec. 8, at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hampton, Pa., at 4 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.