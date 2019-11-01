Gladys I. Crouse, 84, of Hanover, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, at her home. She was the widow of Robert B. Crouse who died Oct 20, 2013. Born Aug 9, 1935 in Kingsdale, Gladys was the daughter of the late Calvin and Emma (Yuengling) Zinn. She was a homemaker.
Surviving are her children, Randy A. Crouse and Melanie of Tampa, Fla.; Robert A. Crouse and Angie of Hanover and Ruth Ann Garrett of Hanover; her five grandchildren; a step grandson; six great-grandchildren; her brother Calvin Zinn of Germany and her sister Mary Jane Laughman of Hanover. Gladys was predeceased by her three sisters: Romaine Snyder, Catherine Mummert and Madeline Zinn. She was a life member of S.A.V.E.S. of Brushtown.
Funeral Service is 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with The Rev. Craig Arentz of Christ UCC, Littlestown, officiating. Viewing is 6 to 8 p.m., Monday at the funeral home. Interment is in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover. Pallbearers are Mike and Ed Crouse, Lamar Flemmens, Herb Snyder, Butch Morningstar and Brandon Gilbert. Memorials in Gladys’ name may be sent to S.A.V.E.S., 5865 Hanover Rd., Hanover, PA 17331. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
