William F. Coston Jr., 95, of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his home. His family will miss his wisdom, humor, and kind loving nature very much.
Born Sept. 23, 1924, in Dallas, Texas, he was the son of the late William F. and Emma C. (Trace) Coston. Bill was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Jean Lehr Coston, who died in 2016.
Bill, his mother and sisters moved to Gettysburg when he was 9 months old. He was a 1943 graduate of Gettysburg High School. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1943 to 1945, stationed in France; his supply division was attached to Gen. Patton. Following his military service, he attended and graduated from Thompson Business College in York, Pa.
After college, Bill worked for IBM for five years, during which time he married and started his family. In 1954, he moved to Gettysburg and began his 35-year career with Knouse Foods, first in their IBM division and later in various management positions, retiring in 1989.
Bill was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg, life member of VFW Post #15, and was a former member of the Catholic War Vets, Loyal Order of Moose, American Legion Post #202.
In his younger days, he enjoyed bowling, hunting, pitching horse shoes, picking on his guitar and above all, attending his grandchildren’s school activities and sporting events.
Bill is survived by his son William F. Coston III of Gettysburg; daughter Lora Ann Newman and her husband Ron of Hanover, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Coston Krovic (Rob), Kerri Coston Reeve (Ben), Sara Newman Marshall (Greg), David Newman (Dee), Daniel Newman, Scott Coston, and Erica Coston; 10 great-grandchildren, Chase, Owen and Anderson Reeve, Hayden and Carsen Krovic, Konner, Colby and Ryder Marshall, and Ayce and Charlotte Newman; and a nephew Gary Collingsworth. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by a son Craig T. Coston, and two sisters, Mary A. Coston and Lora M. Mayhall.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Francis Cemetery, West High Street, Gettysburg, with Fr. Daniel Mitzel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 455 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
