Kenneth “Ken” Young, 81, of Cross Keys Village, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Born Nov. 11, 1937, in Oak Park, Illinois, he was the son of the late Willis and Mildred (Hager) Young.
A phenomenal athlete from an early age, Ken took his love and talents to Valparaiso University and onward where he played professionally in the NFL for several seasons. He later received his master’s degree in social work from the University of Indiana, which he utilized professionally throughout the country, from California to Pennsylvania, where he resided for the past 45 years of his life.
To say Ken was a unique individual is an understatement. A self-proclaimed “rock head,” he spent his later decades with a wheelbarrow enjoying creative gardening. An avid bicyclist, many could set their clocks by his daily visits to the local fitness center. He loved to dance like no one was watching, volunteer without expectation, speak out against injustices regardless of the consequence, and make “spiritual connections” with a wide variety of old and new souls regardless of their countenance or creed.
Ken is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 48 years, Patricia (Grumbine) Young; two daughters, Jenny (Jason) Boyer and Emma Kate (Chad) Diehl; two grandsons, Lucien and Jasper Diehl; two brothers, Terry Young and Edward Young; two sisters, Bonnie Wells and Trudy Bettiker; and many nieces, nephews, beloved extended family and an ever-growing circle of friends.
A public memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. in the Nicarry Room at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ken’s memory to benefit Dave Meixner, an East Berlin friend and borough council member who suffered a serious spinal cord injury in July. The East Berlin community is raising funds to assist with medical costs, home renovations to accommodate wheelchair access, and ongoing financial needs for his family. Checks can be made payable and sent to: Anne Geiger, FBO Dave Meixner, P.O. Box 154, East Berlin, PA 17316.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.