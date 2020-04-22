Janet Marie Carlson was an only child, daughter of Perle and Lena Burke, born in Youngstown, Ohio, on Dec. 20, 1926, and died at the Paramount Nursing Facility on April 20, 2020. She was 93 years old.
She married Kenneth Carlson (deceased) in 1950 and had three children, Clark, Scott and Pam who survive her death, along with Kermit Carlson, her brother-in-law.
Janet was the master of many things. She taught in the Kane Schools at many different levels. She was a founding member of the Kane Friends’ Memorial Public Library. She was an active participant in Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority, whose goal was to inspire women, impact the world, and fight world hunger. She became an advocate for children, and along with Ken, fostered an Iranian student for a significant period of time.
The United Methodist Church (of Kane and Gettysburg) was her creative playground where she enthusiastically grew as a first rate director of church music for youth and adults. Then came the years of hand bells, first in the Kane UMC but before it was over, she was the president of the AGEHR Area 2, a regional group of hand bell directors and hand bell choirs. After moving to Gettysburg she again became involved in a local church as director of a hand bell choir.
For most people, meeting Janet was a unique experience. She was a warm and enthusiastic hugger. When you met Janet, most likely she would make you “one of hers,” with arms wide open and a genuine smile of welcome. Her home was always open to her friends and the friends of her children. To this day, we hear reports of how welcome she made people feel, how infectious was her smile and enthusiasm, and how delicious was the plate of spaghetti, home made bread, and warm apple pie she made just for your special arrival.
To her children, biological and otherwise, Janet was full of encouragement. There were no permanent impediments, just temporary problems to overcome. Learning was exciting and expected around Janet. Whether she was teaching bread making, or dish washing, it could be and was made fun.
A memorial service will be held later in the year in Kane, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Kane United Methodist Church handbell fund, or the Friends’ Memorial Library in Kane, Pa.
