Grace (Spangler) Drager, 97, formerly of Gettysburg, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Messiah Lifeways Retirement Community, Mechanicsburg, Pa.
Grace was born June 10, 1923, in Gettysburg, and lived with her family on the battlefield on the Spangler Farm. She was a music teacher in the Lancaster and West Shore school districts and also taught students in Camp Hill with private piano lessons.
There will be a private graveside service at the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg, where Grace will be buried next to her husband Jacque Drager who passed away Aug. 10, 2016.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.