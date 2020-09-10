Homer (Bo) C. Hek Jr., age 68, of Fairfield, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8. His last few days, Susan, his wife of 40 years, with the help of wonderful neighbors, took care of him in hospice at home.
His brother Wally Hek and family live in Florida, and his sister Annie Wayland recently moved to Tennessee. His eldest sister Judy Eckstine passed away in December 2019.
He attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Alexandria, Va., where he was born. He got his GED through his service in the U.S. Army.
He was a journeyman electrician and worked at National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., for 30 years, retiring in 2015.
His main purpose in life was being a rock 'n roll/ blues guitarist. He played in local bands and as an original artist at many venues in the Gettysburg area. He liked to invite other musicians and singers to join him for a couple of songs at gigs.
He requested to be cremated and scattered over the graves of his two dogs with no services.
Donations can be made in his name to the Adams County SPCA, Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, Pa. 17320.
