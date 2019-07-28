Loretta Boyle Sprankle, 87, died on July 25, 2019, at her home in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Born on Nov. 14, 1931, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Bernard H. and Mary E. Boyle.
Loretta graduated from St. Joseph’s High School and then continued her schooling at Frederick Memorial School of Nursing where she earned her degree in 1953.
Loretta was a lifetime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where she proudly received all the sacraments. She was married on Dec. 26, 1953, to Richard M. Sprankle. After the two were wed they had three children, Debora, Stephen, and Daniel, who became most important in Loretta’s life.
She worked at Annie Warner Hospital in Gettysburg for 22 years and continued her career as an orthopedic nurse for 18 years. Loretta was a lifetime member of the Emmitsburg Ambulance Company, a lifetime member of the Vigilant Hose Company, a member of the Lewistown Fire Company, a member of the VFW, Post 6658, and was a past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of Brtue, Council 1860.
Her love for nursing and helping others was one of her most fulfilling experiences but did not compare to the experiences of being a wife, mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as “Gram,” “Nanny” or “Mimi,” love sharing stories of their time spent together.
Loretta was full of energy and filled with fun. She loved traveling, the beach, baking and cooking, crocheting, and was an avid sport enthusiast! She was a die-hard Orioles, Ravens and Mt. Saint Mary’s basketball fan.
She is survived by her children, Debora A. Heims and her husband Rob, Stephen R. Sprankle and his wife Joan, and Daniel B. Sprankle and his wife Cyreasa; grandchildren, Nichole Savage and her husband Greg, Jenn Lewis, Kyle Lewis and his wife Marissa, Kacie Hitchens and her husband Blaine, Kalie Sprankle and her boyfriend Cody Biddle, Chelsea Roberts and her husband Matt, and Garrett Sprankle and his wife Rachel; 11 great-grandchildren, Alexis Savage, Trinity Savage, Mia Savage, Kenzie Lewis, Tyler Lewis, Tyler Hitchens, Andrew Hitchens, Callie Hitchens, Lilah Roberts, Luke Roberts and Delia Roberts; and her dog Abby. Loretta also leaves behind a close friend, travel companion, beautician, and caregiver Abby Zanella and her husband Jack. She is also survived by two brothers, Patrick E. Boyle and Leo M. Boyle.
In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, Loretta was preceded in death by her brother Bernard H. Boyle Jr. and her sister Ann Marie Koontz.
Loretta’s family would like to thank Somerford Assisted Living of Frederick, Hospice of Frederick and Right at Home Senior Care nursing staff for their incredible care, support, and comfort. They would also like to thank special neighbors and friends, Rodney “Roach” and Debbie Ridenour, for the years of fond memories, love and support.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, Emmitsburg, Md., with Father Martin McGeough as her celebrant. Interment will be in Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont, Md.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vigilant Hose Company, P.O. Box 171, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
