Pauline E. (Anderson) Little, 87, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Genesis Healthcare in Gettysburg. She was the wife of the late Clyde J. Little, her husband of 68 years, who died Nov. 7, 2016.
Pauline was born Feb. 7, 1932, in Bristol, Tenn., the daughter of the late Leonard W. and Eva Mae (Buttery) Anderson.
Pauline spent more than 50 years in go carting, and volunteered at the sign in shack. She owned and operated Little’s Country and Hardware Grocery Store in Hunterstown, was a Cub Scout den mother, and worked at Musselman’s seasonally.
Pauline in survived by a grandson Robert L. Little of Gettysburg; a niece Kayla M. Ginter of Gettysburg; two great-grandsons, Joshua and Jake; a brother Charles Anderson; and two sisters, Dottie Groft and Fern Lattanzio.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Randall R. Huber officiating. Burial will be in New Oxford Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; or to the Paralyzed Veterans, 801 18th St. NW. Washington, DC 20006.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
