Betty Jane Staub, 95, of Gettysburg, died Friday morning, Nov. 29, 2019 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born Nov. 21, 1924 in New Oxford, she was the daughter of the late Francis X. and Ethel L. (Zeigler) Stevens. She was the wife of the late Clyde Staub who died in 2004.
Mrs. Staub was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg. She was a resident at Cross Keys Village, New Oxford, for almost three years.
Betty is survived by her two sons, Ronald F. Staub, of Hanover, Douglas J. Staub, of Gettysburg; her four grandchildren: Jennifer Williams, Amanda Rossman, Andrea Lyons, Patrick Staub; and two great grandchildren, Michael Williams and Kellan Rossman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church 25 West High St., Gettysburg. Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Tuesday at the church. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
