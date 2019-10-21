Patricia Tyra Fritts, 80, of Waynesboro, Pa., died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the Quincy Village.
Born Oct. 7, 1939, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Tyree and Margaret (Compher) Marks. She was the wife of the late Robert D. Fritts, who died May 31, 2017.
Pat was a graduate of Wheaton High School. Pat and Bob relocated to Warsaw, Va., near Tyree’s family where they lived for many years, until they relocated to Waynesboro, Pa., near family.
Pat enjoyed spending time with family, baking and writing letters to friends. She loved sending cards and writing special notes to cheer your day. She loved time at Chesapeake Bay with the family.
Patricia is survived by her two children, Deborah Sebak and her husband John of Gibsonia, Pa., and Robert Fritts and his wife Edna of Fairfield;, five grandchildren, Robert Fritts, Shaun Fritts, Ella Fritts, Jason Sebak, and Jessica Sebak; and a step-granddaughter Ysabella Japson.
Funeral services being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
