Mary I. Englebert, age 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Paramount Nursing and Rehab in Fayetteville. She was born May 22, 1928 in Hunterstown, the daughter of the late Albert, Sr., and Alice (Hemler) Plank.
Mary was a homemaker for her family and was known to enjoy hunting and fishing.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sharon Englebert of Biglerville; daughter, Bonnie Smith of Florida; two brothers, Jerry (Carol) Plank and Robert (Janet) Plank both of Gettysburg; four grandchildren: Dominic (Katie) Englebert, Luke (Carrie) Englebert, Wayne (Donna) McCauslin all of Biglerville and Michael McCauslin (Carol) of Cocoa Beach, Fla. and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband who passed in 1994, Huber “Joe” W. Englebert, Jr., son, Gary Englebert and brother, Albert Plank, Jr.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Graveside Services will be held 10 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 25 at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1380 Chambersburg Rd., Gettysburg, Pa with Pastor Gregg Keckler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
