Donald N. Dick entered into God’s eternal care on March 4, at his home. He was the husband of Uyvonne (Wolf) Dick, to whom he was married for 64 years.
Born June 27, 1930, in York, he was a son of the late Percy and Leona (Pfleiger) Dick and was a 1948 graduate of William Penn Sr. High School.
He served in the US Navy as a machinist mate aboard the Destroyer USS Robert A. Owens, DD-827. Upon discharge from the Navy he attended Drexel University where he received both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in electrical engineering. He worked for the Navy Marine Engineering Laboratory, Annapolis, Md.; the Mitre Corp, Bedford, Mass.; and the Naval Surface Weapons Center, Dahlgren, Va./White Oak, Md.
Don was a member of the Grace Presbyterian Church, Hanover; the Shiloh American Legion; the Navy Club of the USA, Ship 259, York and Eta Kappa Nu. He was also an avid golfer.
Don was preceded in death by a son Brian Dick of Fairfield; a brother Rodney Dick of Chesapeake, Va.; and a sister Nancy Malec of York. In addition to his wife Uyvonne, Don is survived by three children, Cynthia Atnip and husband Jim of Jacksonville, Fla., Patricia Ash and husband Eddie of Manchester, Md., and Bruce Dick and wife Christine of Keedysville, Md.; along with eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York. Officiating the service will be his pastor, Dr. Jeffery Sheely. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military honors provided by the York County Veteran Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to a veterans’ charity/organization of your choice.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.