Jessica Anne (Fogas) Diehl, age 36, of Boiling Springs, Pa., died Monday, March 9, 2020, as the result of a fire at her home.
She was the wife of Michael C. Diehl and the stepmother of Collin and Evan Diehl. Two loved dogs, Romeo and Lil, were members of the family. Jess was the daughter of Allie and Jeanne Fogas of Gettysburg. She was the granddaughter of Agnes Applewhite of Gettysburg, and was preceded in death by her grandfather John Reese Applewhite.
Jessica was born in Wisconsin, but grew up in Gettysburg.
Also surviving are her aunt and uncle, Adrianne and Gerald Ives of Wisconsin and her cousins.
She was a graduate of Littlestown Senior High School and earned a marketing degree from Susquehanna University. Jessica was a self-employed marketing specialist and had previously held marketing positions with several companies. She was blessed with a wide group of loving friends and family.
Jessica will be missed by all who knew and loved her for her kindness, humor and love of life. Her Spirit will now lives in both worlds.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service for family members and interment will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be arranged for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The American Red Cross which has been very supportive to our families at this time.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
