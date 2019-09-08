Doris Jean Miner, 93, of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at SpiriTrust Lutheran in Gettysburg.
Born March 1, 1926, in McConnellsburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Warren William and Velma (Buterbaugh) Barton. Doris Jean was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Emmert Lindy Miner, who died in 2017.
She was a 1945 graduate of Waynesboro (PA) High School, member of the Gettysburg Church of The Brethren and worked for many years as a teacher’s aide at the former Keefauver Elementary School in Gettysburg.
Doris Jean was survived by her two sons, Steven Miner of Harrisburg and Scott Miner of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; granddaughter Zoe Miner; grandson Asa Miner; sister Alma Tassell of Newark, Del.; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Charles F. Barton and Warren William Barton Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Gettysburg Church of The Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, with Pastor Ed Robbins officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. and following the service at a reception in the church’s social room. A private interment will take place in the Upper Marsh Creek Cemetery, Gettysburg.
The family suggests memorials to the Gettysburg Church of The Brethren.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
