Cherie Sheffer, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully Monday, July 6, at Gettysburg Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born June 17, 1936, the daughter of the late Albert Lott and Hazel Caldwell Lott.
Her husband Dale Sheffer preceded her in death in 2006. They were married Sept. 26, 1959, at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church.
Cherie attended York Hospital School of Nursing and was later a switchboard operator for United Telephone. One of her fondest memories of that time was handling calls to and from the White House for President Eisenhower when he was at the farm.
She was then afforded the luxury of being a homemaker and stay at home mom, a job she loved. She always put her husband, daughters and even pets ahead of herself.
She is survived by daughters Tracy Sheffer and Kelly Sheffer Lawver and son-in-law John Lawver, one of her favorite people. She also leaves behind beloved pets Betsy, Tabitha and Carissa.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations in her memory can be made to Adams County SPCA, Forever Love Cat Rescue of Gettysburg, East Coast Exotic Animal Rescue in Fairfield or a charity of your choice.
