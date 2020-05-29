Terrell L. “Terry” Anderson, 58, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Betty (Crowl) Anderson.
Terry was born April 15, 1962, in York Springs, the son of Donna L. (Warrenfeltz) Fox of Gettysburg, and Gerald L. Anderson of Hanover.
Terry was a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School, and attended the H.A.R.T. Center in New Oxford.
In addition to his wife Betty, Terry is survived by his father, Gerald L. Anderson and his companion Helen of Hanover, his mother and step father, Donna and Joe Fox of Gettysburg, a brother Brad Anderson of Red Lion, and a sister, Kristi Anderson of Gettysburg. He was predeceased by a son, Joseph A. Anderson.
Following cremation, a graveside service will be at Red Run Church Cemetery, 6623 Davidsburg Rd, East Berlin at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the H.A.R.T. Center, 450 E. Golden Ln, New Oxford, PA 17350, or to Special Olympics of Adams Co., 37 Bittern Dr, Gettysburg, PA 17325. The Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
