Virginia M. Myers, 94, of Hanover, Pa., entered into God’s eternal care, Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Hanover Hall Nursing Center.
Born Feb. 19, 1926, in Biglerville, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Bertha (Baker) Pyles. Virginia was the loving wife of the late J. Nevin Myers with whom she shared 65 years of marriage until his passing on Nov. 2, 2013. She passed away on what would have been their 72nd wedding anniversary.
Mrs. Myers was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Abbottstown. She enjoyed being with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as her special friend Molly.
Virginia retired from LG Potato Chip after many years of service. Upon retirement she worked for the Utz Potato Chip Company.
Virginia is survived by two daughters, Debra A. Britcher and husband Alan of Hanover, Pa., and Lou Ann Hahn and husband Ronald of New Oxford; four grandchildren, Terry Hahn and wife Kristin of Hanover, Pa., Jennifer Fritzinger and husband Brian of Dover, Pa., and Lisa Rummel and husband Doug, and Shawn Britcher, all of Hanover, Pa.; seven great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Rylan, Kaylee, Ian, Jocelyn, Brian, and Brandon; and a sister, Ruth Topper and husband Joe of New Oxford. She was preceded in death by a brother, Vernon Pyles.
A graveside service to celebrate and remember Virginia’s life was held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Abbottstown, with her pastor, the Rev. Shawn M. Berkbile, officiating.
Contributions in memory of Virginia may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 100 Water St., Abbottstown, PA 17301.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.