Lois M. Kern, 83 of Gettysburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at her home with her beloved husband and family by her side.
Born Aug. 18, 1936, in Edgemere, Md., she was the daughter of the late James L. and Thelma (Talley) Gay. Lois is survived by her husband of 64 years, Linwood P. Kern.
Lois, along with her husband, owned and operated the Battlefield Camp Resort in Gettysburg for over 25 years. She was a member of the Christian Life Assembly in Camp Hill, Pa., for many years.
In addition to her husband, Lois is survived by her three sons, David L. Kern of Norristown, Pa., Dennis P. Kern of Gettysburg, and Donald G. Kern of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; a daughter Diane S. Redding of Gettysburg; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her brother James L. Gay Jr. and his wife Carol of Edgemere, Md.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7922 Wise Ave., Dundalk, Md., with Pastor Paul Wislocky, officiating. Interment will be in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Sykesville, Md. A viewing will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, and on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Duda-Ruck’s from 9 to 11 a.m.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
