Catherine A. Straus, formerly of Gettysburg, died Sunday morning, Sept. 22, 2019 at the Cross Keys Village, New Oxford.
Born in Hazelton, she was the daughter of the late Gus and Elsie Malesky. She was the wife of the late Anthony Straus who died March 4, 2014.
Catherine is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Straus, of Arlington, Va.; her grandson, Matthew Straus, of Arlington, Va.; her niece Mary Ellen Lewis and her husband Charles; and her nephew, Jimmy Vilushis and his wife Paula. She was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Vilushis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 West High St., Gettysburg. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
