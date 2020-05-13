Our mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and dear friend, Sally Lou Bower Zimmerer, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home in Lewiston, Idaho, surrounded by her family.
Sally was born Nov. 6, 1928, in Blain, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late L. Miles Bower and Sarah (Rishel) Bower. When Sally was 3, she fell through and underneath the ice on a stream near the family’s farmhouse. She was saved by the quick actions of her mother Sarah, who pulled her to safety, allowing Sally’s amazing journey to continue for another 90 years.
Sally started her education at Red Hill School, a one-room country schoolhouse. Along with her sisters, Sally was a starting member of the Blain High School girls' basketball team that won the season championship in 1945 and 1946.
After high school, Sally attended Thompson Business College in Harrisburg, Pa., where she graduated with honors with a business degree.
On Dec. 23, 1950, Sally married Willis Henry Zimmerer. They first lived in Gettysburg, where they had four children, before moving to Glen Rock, Pa., in 1960. Sally taught kindergarten at Zion Lutheran Church in Glen Rock for several years and then changed careers to be the secretary to the head of the commercial loan department of CoreStates Bank (now Wells Fargo) in York, Pa. She retired from CoreStates in 1994 after 24 years.
In 2013, Sally decided to sell her home of 53 years in Glen Rock, Pa., and move to Lewiston, Idaho, to live near her daughter Molly Zimmerer.
Over the years Sally volunteered for many community organizations including the Arthur Hufnagel Public Library of Glen Rock, Nixon Park (York County Parks), Southern York County Pantry, Meals on Wheels, and the Social Ministry Committee and Samaritan Sewing Group at Zion Lutheran Church. Sally was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Glen Rock, Pa.
She was also an avid walker and active member of the York Hiking Club of PA for many years. In Lewiston, Idaho, Sally was a member of the Congregational Presbyterian Church. She sewed with the quilters at Trinity Lutheran Church, and she was a Pink Lady at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Sally enjoyed traveling and was fortunate to visit many countries of the world, as well as much of the United States. But her favorite place to be was the family farm in Perry County, Pa., a place of love and hope for four generations.
Survivors include her children, Mark B. Zimmerer (Gina) Nashville, Ind., Peter J. Zimmerer (Rita) Long Grove, Ill., Molly A. Zimmerer (Bob Blakey) Lewiston, Idaho, and Joel W. Zimmerer (Annie Hatch) Cheyenne, Wy.; grandchildren, Sarah Blakey John (Kevin), Janell Zimmerer, Rob Blakey, Lorenzo Zimmerer and Eliza Zimmerer; four of her sisters, Barbara B. Bingaman, State College, Pa., Nancy B. Brown, Clarksville, Md., Mileen B. Altier, Doylestown, Pa., and Kathryn B. Watto, Cresco, Pa.; and her exchange student daughter, Paivi P. Louvel, Lalinde, France.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband Willis H. Zimmerer on Oct. 20, 1994; sister Jean B. Alton; and brothers, Clark W. Bower and Benjamin B. Bower.
Per Sally’s request, there will be no viewing. She will be cremated, and her ashes will be interred at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Glen Rock, Pa., next to her husband, Willis, with a private family service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sally’s name may be made to Lewiston City Library (Idaho) or to the Arthur Hufnagel Public Library of Glen Rock.
Online condolences and special memories can be shared with Sally’s family at www.MalcomsFuneralHome.com.
