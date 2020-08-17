Stanley L. Reinecker, 88, of York Springs, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Church of God Home in Carlisle, from stroke-related complications.
He was born Thursday, July 7, 1932, in York Springs, the son of the late Charles Daniel and E. Faith (Peters) Reinecker.
Stanley was a lifelong farmer and a retired employee of the Bermudian Springs School District. He was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, York Springs, where he sang in the choir and served on the church council. Stanley also was a member of the York Springs Lions Club, York Springs Fire Company, and the Pennsylvania and Adams County Farm Bureau. Stanley was a leader in the Adams County 4-H Swine Club, and along with Alice volunteered for Meals on Wheels for many years. Stanley served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Stanley is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Alice (Williams) Reinecker; a daughter, Cynthia J. Reinecker of York Springs; a son, Craig W. Reinecker of Charleston, S.C.; and two sisters, Nadine Stock of New Oxford and Joann Williams of York Springs. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ray and Dale Reinecker.
A simple graveside service will be held in the Sunnyside Cemetery, York Springs on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 242, 216 Main St., York Springs, PA 17372.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.
Due to the Covid-19 recommended CDC precautions and those mandated by the Pennsylvania governor and secretary of health, masks and social distancing will be required for all in attendance.
