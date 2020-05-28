Patricia Jane Krichten, 68, of Hanover, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her home. Married in 1968, she was the loving wife of her devoted husband, Robert F. Krichten Jr. with whom she shared more than 51 years of marriage.
Born March 1, 1952, in Hanover, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Myers) LaPresti.
Pat was a sensitive, intelligent, kindhearted person who loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with all her heart. Although the demons of her mind prevented her from living her life to its fullest, she was always a bit of a rebel and possessed a mischievousness that could bring laughter to a room and she was stubborn as hell. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles and had an amazing green thumb, filling her home with beautiful potted plants.
She especially loved spending time with her sisters, Peg and Cathy; there were many movie nights with laughter, snacks, and horror movies, her favorite genre. She truly was a unique and special person and we will miss her terribly.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Catherine J. Litsikas and husband John of Littlestown, Robert F. Krichten III of McSherrystown, and Michael R. Krichten of Columbus, Ohio; siblings, Margaret Reck and husband David of McSherrystown, Thomas LaPresti and wife Bernadetta of Siegen, Germany, and Catherine Niedererr and husband Robert of McSherrystown; sister-in-law Beverly Miller of Dover; five grandchildren, Antonios Litsikas and wife Kelsey of Hanover, Vasiliki Litsikas of Littlestown, Antonia Litsikas of Hanover, Eleni Justice and husband Jonathan of Littlestown, and Nichole Krichten of Hanover; step-granddaughter Samantha Miller; three great-grandchildren, Michael Jaworski, Jonathan Justice, and Eliana Justice; cousins, Jonathan Becker and wife Lillian, Pam Becker, and Michael Becker and wife Rebecca; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Louise Powers.
Services for Patricia will be held privately.
Our family would especially like to thank the ambulance crew from Alpha Fire Company; their professionalism, kindness, and compassion was appreciated and will never be forgotten.
Contributions in memory of Pat may be made to the Alpha Fire Company, 40 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
