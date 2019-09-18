William Roger “Bill” Keefer, 94, formerly of Littlestown, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover. He shared 72 years of marriage with his wife Kathryn “Kitty” Keefer who passed away Aug. 2, 2018.
Born Feb. 10, 1925, Bill was the only child of the late Roger J. and Gladys (Williams) Keefer.
He was a member of New Hope Faith Community Church, Hanover. Bill was a 1944 Littlestown High School graduate. He proudly served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1943-46. Bill was employed by the U.S. Government Corps of Engineers, Fort Ritchie, Md., Site R, for 26 years.
After “retirement,” Bill was self employed, installing security systems for Carroll County, Md. He retired again at age 86.
Bill was a member of Patmos Masonic Lodge, Hanover, and a 50-year member of the Consistory in Harrisburg as a 32nd degree Mason. He was also a former secretary of Elks Lodge #763, Hanover, and a life member of Alpha Fire Company, Littlestown.
Bill is survived by his three daughters and their spouses, Linda Rebert and Ralph of Hanover, Jean Lewis and Robert of Plain City, Ohio, and Jane Kinsey and Robert of Elizabethtown; his six grandchildren, Kecia and Patrick McConville, Natali and Richard Monaghan, Rachel Lewis, David Lewis, Jeffrey Kinsey and Shea, and Jenee Corbin and Jeremy; and his seven great-grandchildren, Keira, Braden and Laura McConville, Kaleob and Kollin Monaghan, Jacob Corbin and Casey Kinsey.
Funeral service is Monday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with Pastor Jeffrey Reaver officiating. Family will receive friends Monday 10–11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown, with military honors conducted by Hanover Allied Veterans Council.
Memorials in Bill’s name may be sent to New Hope Faith Community Church, 33 Sunday Drive, Hanover, PA 17331; or Homewood at Plum Creek, 425 Westminster Ave., Hanover, PA 17331.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
