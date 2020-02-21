Albert Louis Rose, 96, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Misericordia Nursing Center. He was the husband of the late Mary M. (Routsong) Rose to whom he was married to for 67 years.
Born in York Springs, Adams County on March 31, 1923, Albert was the son of the late Harry E. and Rose Anna (Stahley) Rose. He was a graduate of Biglerville High School. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church and the York History Center.
Al served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during WWII receiving numerous commendations and medals. He was a member of the First Engineer Special Brigade Amphibious and participated in the invasion of Normandy, landing on Utah Beach on June 6, 1944. He also was a survivor of the Exercise Tiger tragedy in the English Channel in April, 1944. Al returned to Normandy for the 49th, 60th and 65th D-Day Anniversaries. This past June 2019, he returned to Normandy with his son, Patrick, to participate in the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.
Al was a machinist by trade, retiring from Precision Custom Components, formerly known as the S. Morgan Smith Company and Allis Chalmers.
Since 1985, Al has volunteered at the York History Center for the Library/Archives Department. He has spent the last 15 years researching, photographing and cataloging all of the war memorials in York County.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by his pastor, the Rev. Daniel Richards at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 950 W Market St, York. Viewing will be one hour prior to Mass. Burial with full military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, West York are entrusted with arrangements.
Mr. Rose is survived by four children, Dennis R. Rose of New Cumberland, Joanne M. Rose, Patrick J. Rose and wife, Karen all of York and Anne Marie Himes and husband, Timothy of Dover; six grandchildren, Christopher M. Rose, Matthew J. Helfrich, Jessica E. Pugliano, Jamie L. Hess, Kyle M. Rose and Kendra I. Rose; five great-grandchildren, Natalie E. Helfrich, Colton M. Rose, Matthew J. Helfrich, Jr, Jonathan A. Hess and Evan J. Hess; one brother, Carol V. Rose and wife, Molly of Carlisle and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, Michael A. Rose; one daughter, Teresa J. Helfrich; one grandson, Jonathan L. Sowers; three brothers, Joseph, Robert and Gilbert Rose and six sisters, Evelyn Miller, Dorothy Cline, Genevieve Raffensperger, Gladys Moylan, Helen Heller and Anna Eyster.
The family would like to extend a special heart felt thank you to the staff of Hospice & Community Care and to the staff of Misericordia Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for the compassion, care and mercy shown to Albert during his final days.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to be made to the York History Center, 250 E. Market St, York, PA 17403 or Saint Rose of Lima Church.
