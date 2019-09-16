Joann A. Mathna, 85, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at her residence.
Joann was born Feb. 9, 1934, in Franklin County, the daughter of the late Merle A. and Daisy P. (Strayer) Mathna.
Joann is survived by her children, Greg H. Emlet Sr. and his wife Pat of East Berlin, Sandra S. Hemler and her husband Mike of Hanover, and Jeffrey M. Emlet and his wife Patty of Gettysburg; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister Janet L. Ingram of Newville; and three brothers, Jack A. Mathna of Marietta, Ga., Richard E. Mathna of Newville, and Gary G. Mathna of Dillsburg. She was predeceased by a son Kenneth O. Emlet Jr., and a sister Martha J. Varner.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 p.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 745 W. Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.