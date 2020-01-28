David S. Wagner, 56, of Gettysburg, died suddenly at his home on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
He was born April 18, 1963, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Rufus and Barbara Rummel Wagner. David was the loving husband of Brenda Martin Wagner. They were married for 33 wonderful years.
David was a kind, gentle, man with a servant heart. Although he was a man of few words, he impacted many. He was an active member of the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, where he served in different capacities as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, board member and moderator.
He was a 1981 graduate of Gettysburg High School and 1986 graduate of Penn State University. After college, he was a merchandise manager for JCPenney. For the last 20 years he served as a regional manager for Eastern National, supervising multiple book/gift stores in national parks located in the northeast.
David was a board member of Gettysburg CARES where he spent many nights making guests comfortable. David was an avid sports fan of Penn State, Pittsburgh Steelers and Gettysburg Warriors. He enjoyed watching his nieces and nephews sporting events. David loved music and going to concerts with his dear friend Tom Woerner.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son Ridge Wagner and his wife Kristen of Gettysburg; a daughter Brooke Fairbanks and her husband Brad of Gettysburg; two grandchildren, Callie Wagner and Zaylee Fairbanks; two step-grandchildren, Brad Fairbanks Jr. and Savannah Fairbanks; a sister Gwenda Eyler and her husband Dale of Littlestown; two brothers, Michael Wagner and his wife Lauren of Gettysburg, and Timothy Wagner and his wife Maria of York Springs; and several nieces and nephews. David was a best friend to Dylin Shower, and considered him a son.
A memorial service will be held Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Gettysburg Church of the Brethren with Rev. Ed Robbins officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gettysburg CARES, P.O. Box 3814, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
