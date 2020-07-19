William E. “Wild Bill” Wileman, age 65 of Aspers, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at Gettysburg Hospital. He was born Wednesday, November 3, 1954 in Rockville, Md., the son of Queen I. (Clapper) Wileman of New Oxford and the late Merle F. Wileman.
Wild Bill attended Biglerville High School. He was formerly employed by Knouse Foods Peach Glenn for almost 20 years. He also worked for Three Springs Fruit Farm for almost 30 years. He was a member of Idaville United Methodist Church. He also belonged to the NRA and PA Farm Bureau. Bill loved to work, raise animals and hunt.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Patricia A. (Savary) Wileman. He is also survived by his daughter, Melissa M. Dietrich of Carlisle and his son, Terry W. and wife Rae Ann Wileman of Aspers; four grandchildren: Brandon and Bradley Wileman of Aspers, and Seth and Amanda Dietrich of Bendersville; one brother, Jeff Wileman of Biglerville; two sisters, Angie Baker of New Oxford and Wanda Woodson of New Oxford. He will be greatly missed by his dog, Teddy and his donkey, Willy.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 23, at Dugan Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Fanus and Rev. John Estes officiating. A visitation will be held Wednesday July 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Trump 2020 Re-Election Campaign. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
