Darlene M. Feaga, 89, of Gettysburg, passed away at her home in Gettysburg, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Born Feb. 3, 1930, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Mary (Miller) Bowling. Mrs. Feaga is survived by her husband of 67 years, Joseph A. Feaga.
She was a graduate of the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore, Md., and worked for many years as a registered nurse with the Gettysburg Hospital and later with the Visiting Nurses Association.
Mrs. Feaga was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her four children, Michael J. Feaga of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Stephen A. Feaga of McSherrystown, Keith P. Feaga of Gettysburg, and Laura M. Crouse of St. Joe, Mich.; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Mrs. Feaga was predeceased by her two brothers, Fred and Ralph Bowling.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Fr. Andrew St. Hilaire as celebrant. A private burial will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the Mass.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice and Homecare, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.