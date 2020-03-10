Doris J. Noble, 59, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Merle Noble, Sr. and Betty Noble (Dean).
She is survived by a daughter, Melissa Saltzgiver and son-in-law, Troy Saltzgiver; five grandchildren: Cain Noble, Alizsha Ahlers, Myah Saltzgiver, Noah Saltzgiver, and Derrick Wilson, all of York Springs; four brothers: Merle Jr., Randy, Raymond, Michael; and six sisters: JoAnn Noble, Beverly Bollinger, Mary Kelly, Peggy Aldridge, Bobbie Jo Noble, and Betty Jo Leppo; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Tammy Noble and Lori Noble. There will be no viewing.
Private service will be held at a later date.
John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. York is in charge.
