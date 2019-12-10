Janet K. Trimmer, age 85, of Biglerville, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at UPMC Carlisle. She was born Saturday, July 21, 1934, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Albert and Nora (Warren) Kuhn.
Janet graduated from Biglerville High School in 1952. She was formerly employed by PA Department of Revenue for nine years. She was a member of Wenksville United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir, assisted with the children's choir and taught Bible school.
Janet was a homebody and didn't care to travel. She loved her home family, her church, working in her garden with her flowers and pulling weeds. She loved animals, especially cats. In her childhood, she dressed her kittens and played with them instead of dolls. She loved music, especially Gospel and loved going to concerts.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth H. Trimmer. She is also survived by two sons, Mark S. and wife Trudy Trimmer of Monrovia, Calif., and Kevin L. and wife Sherrie Trimmer of Biglerville; two granddaughters, Michaela Trimmer of Tucson, Ariz., and Sierra Trimmer of Riverside, Calif.; two grandsons, Kolton Trimmer of Biglerville, and Konnor Trimmer of Biglerville; step-granddaughter Samantha Starner of York; and step-grandson Brandon Starner of Gardners. She was preceded in death by her brother Russell, who passed at birth.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, at Wenksville United Methodist Church, 2010 Wenksville Road, Biglerville, with Rev. Melissa Madara officiating. Interment will be in Wenksville Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Janet requests the omission of flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Wenksville United Methodist Church, 2010 Wenksville Road, Biglerville, PA 17307; St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online condolences at .DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.