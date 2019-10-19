Patricia Ann Lee Carignan, of Biglerville, passed away Oct. 11, 2019, at age 64.
Born Patricia Ann Lee in Lawrence, Mass., she is survived by husband Art Carignan of Biglerville; brother Michael Lee of Lawrence, Mass.; sister Sandra Waites of Derry, N.H.; and brother Jeff Lee of Thomaston, Ga.
Patricia had a career as a LPN and was a lifelong animal lover working with multiple animal rescues. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603; American Lung Association of Central PA, 3001 Old Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011; or Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
All services will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. in Hanover.
To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
