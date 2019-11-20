Robert J. “Buck” Strasbaugh, 90, of Bonneauville, entered into God’s eternal care, Nov. 19, 2019, at Genesis Nursing Center, Gettysburg.
Born June 15, 1929, in Bonneauville, he was the son of the late Raymond and Catherine (Hawn) Strasbaugh. He was the husband of the late Julia Ann (Gross) Strasbaugh, with whom he shared over 59 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by a son William G. Strasbaugh; and three brothers, Philip, James, and Benedict Strasbaugh.
Mr. Strasbaugh was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1957. He was a 1947 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. He worked as a bricklayer and a member of the Local B.A.C. #16. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, and enjoyed gardening.
Mr. Strasbaugh is survived by his children, Sandra Moss and her husband John of Mount Joy, Debra Arnett and her husband Gerald of Plymouth Meeting, Steven Strasbaugh and his wife Tammy of Biglerville, and Douglas Strasbaugh and his wife Shara of Gettysburg; five grandchildren, Danielle, Darrell, Tyler, Kevin and Zachary; three great-grandchildren, Jaden, Jackson and Logan; two step-grandchildren, Ryan and Haylie; seven sisters, Bernadine Null, Nancy Lawrence, Sylvia Eckenrode, Jane Strasbaugh, Kathleen Roth, Margaret Funari and Laura Weaver; a sister-in-law Donna Strasbaugh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 10 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, (Bonneauville). Burial will be in the St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Mr. Strasbaugh’s name to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601; American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215; or St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 10 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg PA 17325.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, (Bonneauville), is assisting the family with the service arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
