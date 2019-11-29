Gisela E. Reed, our dear friend and sister in Christ went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 25, 2019, with friends by her side.
She was born in Germany on August 8, 1942 to the late Kurt Baurer and Katherine (Werle) Baurer. One of three daughters, Rita, Anita (now deceased) and Gisela.
She was a tailor and seamstress for most of her life. For the past 35 years she was employed by Schmitt’s Interior Decorations. Not only was she a dedicated expert seamstress she was also a dedicated and devoted friend to many. Always doing what she could for others even when it was sometimes hard for her.
She had many friends that were especially close to her: Marie, Donna, Dee, Mary Lou, Urusla, Ester, Tony, Charlotte, Linda, Bonnie and to many more to name.
Her sister Rita, from Germany and Rita’s daughter Petra called Gisela almost every day to talk to her. They were very close.
Gisela’s Pastor Bob Gray from Lighthouse Baptist Church visited Gisela often and no matter how sick she was he always brought a smile to her face.
Gisela is going to be missed by many. She is survived by her sister, Rita Heieck from Germany and her nieces and nephews also from Germany.
A Memorial Service will be held at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 80 Apple Avenue, Gettysburg, PA on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1 p.m.. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church or your favorite charity in her memory. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
