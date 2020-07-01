Dennis Wayne Kime, “Bubba,” age 31, of Thomasville, passed away suddenly Friday, June 26, 2020, in Thomasville, Pa. He was born Dec. 14, 1988, in Gettysburg, the son of the Dennis Smith and Deborah (Dubbs) Kellison.
Dennis graduated from Bermudian Springs High School. He worked as a laborer for Parkins Construction Services. In his spare time, Dennis enjoyed off-roading, motorcycling and spending time with his kids. He was known to his family and friends as someone with a kind heart who enjoyed helping people.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Kayla Kime of East Berlin; six children, Hailey Kime, Kaylee Kime, Kendall Kime, Carlin Kime, Kailynn Chipps and Aiden Edwards; mother, Deborah Kellison (Randy Kuhn) of Gettysburg; father, Dennis Smith (Sonya Smith) of Gettysburg; Raymond Kime (Chris) of Tennessee; three brothers, Troy Hatcher of Fayetteville, Andrew Hatcher of Gettysburg and Warren Smith of Gettysburg; sister, Ashley Kime of Biglerville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Inez Dubbs.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersvile.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, July 6, at Dugan Funeral Home with Pastor Ben W. Siebert officiating. A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
