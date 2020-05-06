Connie Regina Wansel, 69, of Gettysburg, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home. She was the loving wife of Nelson Wansel who passed away on Jan. 31, 2003.
She was born June 23, 1950, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Melvin and Helen Regina (Shultz) Spence.
Connie was a manager at the Gettysburg Outlets for many years and prior to that she was a stay-at-home mom. She was a devout Christian and attended Four Square Church, Gettysburg. Connie was strong in faith and an inspiration to her children and grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children, Alisha Sanders of Cashtown, Damon Wansel and wife Vanessa of Waldorf, Md., and Deon Wansel of Vienna, Va.; and grandchildren, Taeonna, Tymon, Ethan, Camden, Noah, Gabby, Melina, Kaden, and Naila.
In addition to her parents and husband, Connie was preceded in death by her brothers, James and Dennis Spence.
Services and burial will be private.
Contributions in memory of Connie R. Wansel may be made to the Adams Rescue Mission, 2515 York Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325, or to the Agape House, 114 Chambersburg St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share memories of Connie R. Wansel, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
