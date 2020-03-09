Darrell Shuyler, 52, of Gettysburg passed away at Gettysburg Hospital on March 9, 2020 after a five-year long hard fought battle against cancer.
He was born January 16, 1968, son of the late Sterling Shuyler Sr. and Judith Shuyler of Orrtanna.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years Peggy Shuyler; his twin children Allen Shuyler and Julie Shuyler, 19, both live at home; his brother Sterling Shuyler Jr.; sister Mary Shuyler, and his “brother from another mother” Luther Copenhaver; as well as a number of nieces and a nephew.
Darrell worked as a Yuke truck driver for New Enterprise Stone and Lime for the last five years. He also worked at Hanover Toyota as master technician for 21 years.
He was the type of person that would give you his last dollar or the shirt off his back. That continues after his death, with his gift of body donation to science. He wanted to make a difference anyway he could.
Family will hold a service privately at a later date.
