Victor “Gypsy” Weiser, Ocala, Florida, formerly of York Springs, was pronounced dead at his home from conjestive heart failure, on Monday, March 30, 2020.
He was born Jan. 19, 1963 at the Gettysburg Hospital. Attended Gettysburg High School and had his own business, Weiser’s Fencing and Tree Service.
He had belonged to Mason-Dixon ABATE and the God Bless America Color Guard.
He loved riding his Harley and doing wheelies in the local parades.
He is survived by a sister, Deborah Weiser Boyer, of Hanover; brother, Terry Miller of Dillsburg; brothers, Brian Lenahan, Scott Carbaugh, Donnie Harris and Justin Morgan, all of Pennsylvania.
After cremation, there will be a memorial dinner to be announced at a later date because of the coronavirus.
