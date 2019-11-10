Mr. Ronald H. Collins, 81, of 323 Commerce St., Waynesboro, Pa., joined his heavenly family on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
He was born in Gettysburg, Dec. 31, 1937, son of the late E. Dewey Sr. and Marguerite (Grove) Collins.
He graduated from Gettysburg High School with the Class of 1955 and attended classes at Penn State. Ron married his high school sweetheart, Mary Jane Schwartz, on March 8, 1959, at Mt. Joy Lutheran Church, near Gettysburg.
From 1956 to 1962, Ron worked at Frick Company as a design draftsman; also participating in the trade program rotating through the departments in the shop and working in the field installing refrigeration equipment.
Ron worked at Mack Trucks, Hagerstown, Md., for over 30 years, retiring on March 1, 1993. He was a senior design engineer, a member of Mack Management Club and was awarded a patent on May 22, 1990, as co-inventor for cylinder design features on the Mack E7 six-cylinder diesel engine. He also served many years as a Hagerstown representative on the Mack corporate engineering standards committee.
A former member of the Waynesboro Jaycees, Ron served as treasurer and was involved with the fundraising for the Waynesboro Municipal Pool and the Ragweed Raiders. While a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Rouzerville, he was a member of the church council and became involved with Scouting and served Pack 24 as a committee member and Webelos Leader. Two of his sons obtained the rank of Eagle Scout and another earned the rank of Star.
At Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waynesboro, Ron was a member of the congregation council and served a term as vice-president of the congregation. For several years, he was the congregation’s treasurer and a member of the Sunday church school staff.
When Ron moved to Waynesboro, he volunteered his talents to the Wayne Band, playing bass horn as he had played in the Gettysburg High School Band. Other community involvement included memberships in the Southern Engineering Society, national and local AARP and BPOE Elks Lodges #731 and #378. In addition, he was a member of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology, Cumberland Valley Chapter #27; Renfrew Museum and Park; Renfrew Institute and the Waynesboro Historical Society.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons and one daughter, Jeffrey L. Collins, Waynesboro, Kerry J. Collins and wife Lisa, York, Pa., Terry R. Collins and wife Jeanne, St. Thomas, Pa., and Valery Beth Maynard and husband Kirk, Greencastle, Pa.; 10 grandchildren, Heather and her fiancé Justin, Veronica and her fiance Derrick, Adam, Brandon, Matthew, Daniel, Isabella, Allison and her fiancé Gaser, Brittany and Conner; and 10 great-grandchildren, Ashley, Bryce, Blake, Nicholas, Dominick, Dayne, Dawson, Noah, Chase and Annabelle. He is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Rose Marie Collins of Gettysburg, Betty Sterner of Gettysburg, and Joyce Leaman of Waynesboro; brothers-in-law, Fern Bachman and Dean Brown; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Ron was pre-deceased by a brother E. Dewey Collins Jr.; and two sisters, Vivian Rau and Mildred Hayberger. He was the last of his immediate family. He was also pre-deceased by two great-grandchildren, Logan C. Mickley and Lilly Grace Albert.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Evangelical Lutheran Church, 43 S. Church St., Waynesboro, with the Rev. Dennis Beaver officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S, Broad St,, Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent “In memory of Ronald H. Collins” to Evangelical Lutheran Church Building Fund, 43 S. Church St., Waynesboro PA 17268.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
