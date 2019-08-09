Drew T. “Herb” Gardner, 63 of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Gettysburg Hospital. He was the loving husband of Mary Ann (Berkheimer) Gardner.
Born Nov. 2, 1955 in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Tomas R. and Mary Ann (Orndorff) Gardner.
Drew graduated Littlestown High School, class of 1973 and then went on to work as a mason tender for 35 years in the Local 1180 Labor Union, retiring in 2014. After his retirement he continued to work part time at Stony Point.
In addition to his wife, Drew is survived by his daughter, Natalie Stuffle and her husband Luke of Gettysburg; his two grandchildren, Lindsay and Owen Stuffle of Gettysburg; a sister, Lynn Hoff and her husband Pat of Spring Grove and many loving extended family members and friends.
A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St. Gettysburg. Following cremation, a memorial service to celebrate the life of Drew will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 330 White Hall Rd, Littlestown, PA 17340 with Sister Deb McClellan officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be immediately following the service in Jefferson Cemetery, Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 330 White Hall Rd, Littlestown, PA 17340.
To share memories of Drew T. Gardner, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.