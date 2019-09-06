Gertrude Bohn, 98, Old Route 30, Orrtanna, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Gettysburg Center.
She was born May 23, 1921 in Franklin Township, the daughter of the late Clyde and Hilda Riggeal Andrew. Gertrude is survived by her husband, James Bohn.
Gertrude was a 1939 graduate of Gettysburg High School. She later attended Thompson Business School in York. She was involved with several restaurants in the including the Penn Hotel Restaurant, Ramona’s Restaurant and co-owning the Colonial Coffee Shop across from the York Hospital. In this area she was a member of Trinity United Church in Christ, Cashtown, the Cashtown Fire Company Auxiliary and the Cashtown Senior Citizens.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Bohn is survived by a granddaughter, Darla Lenker of Dallastown; a grandson, Stephen Lenker of Dallastown; a step-daughter, Patricia Bohn of Philadelphia; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Jeanne Heisey; a sister, Marie Kuhn and a former husband, Morris Null.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. from Trinity United Church in Christ, Cashtown, with Rev. Richard Godfrey officiating. Interment will be in Flohrs Cemetery, Cashtown. There will be a viewing at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to AseraCare Hospice, 984 Loucks Road, Suite 1, York, PA 17404. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
