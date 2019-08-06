Eula Mae Baker, 75, of Taneytown, Md., passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at her home with her family at her side. Born May 20, 1944 in Mountain City, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Wilford and Ada (Denny) Price. She was the wife of Wayne A. Baker.
Eula was a seamstress for several area sewing factories over the years. She retired from St. Catherine’s Nursing Center in Emmitsburg, where she worked for several years in housekeeping. She was a member of the Eagles Aerie in Gettysburg, the Westminster Moose Lodge and was a former member of the Taneytown Fire Company Auxiliary.
Eula enjoyed collecting bells and lighthouse figurines, dancing, listening to Elvis and 50’s music, and spending time with her family. She was a fan of the Baltimore Ravens.
Surviving, in addition to her husband Wayne, are daughters, Michelle Vaughn and husband Michael of Taneytown, and Julia Baker and spouse Sharon of Taneytown; granddaughters, Megan, Macy and Martina Vaughn and Michelle Valentine; great-grandchildren, Jasmine Butler, Colten Smith and Weston Hoffman; sisters-in-law, Barb Price of Fairfield, and Dottie Hess of Taneytown; brother-in-law Eddy Baker and wife Kathy of Westminster; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by son William “Bill” Baker; great-granddaughter Alexis Jones; brothers, Roby and Cecil Price; sisters, Ellen Howard and Hester Stapleton; and brother-in-law Donald Baker.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, Md., with Deacon Charles E. Barnhart Jr. officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eula’s name may be made to Grace United Church of Christ, 49 W. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787; or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
